Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £150.15 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.07).

Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Daintith bought 45 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($194.50).

On Thursday, August 15th, Stephen Daintith bought 46 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.02).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 366.70 ($4.79) on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 278.17 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 798.80 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,410.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 365.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.06) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

