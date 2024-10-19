Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen Price Performance

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.70. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocugen Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Articles

