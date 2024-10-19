On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group Stock Up 0.7 %

About On the Beach Group

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The company has a market cap of £258.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42.

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.