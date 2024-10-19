On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
On the Beach Group Stock Up 0.7 %
About On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
