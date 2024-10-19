Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $610.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

