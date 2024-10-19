Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.85. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.