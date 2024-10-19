Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.50.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STN

Stantec Trading Up 1.8 %

STN opened at C$115.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$82.50 and a 12-month high of C$122.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.35.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. Insiders purchased 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.