Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $846.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.