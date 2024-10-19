StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Bio-Path Stock Up 1.9 %

BPTH stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

