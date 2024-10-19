StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CCM opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

