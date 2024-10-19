StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
NYSE:CCM opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $26.70.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
