Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $132.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

