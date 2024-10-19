Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TBN opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04. Tamboran Resources has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield bought 12,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $249,970.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,217,768.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,750,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,687,000.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

