Truist Financial Boosts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $161.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,419,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 107.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after buying an additional 579,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

