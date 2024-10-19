Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

Shares of VIC opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.06. Victorian Plumbing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £359.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,762.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Victorian Plumbing Group

In other news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,525,724.73). Corporate insiders own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.