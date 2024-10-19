WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$275.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$260.00 to C$275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$258.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$250.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$232.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$220.37. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$253.45.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.