Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $5.25 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $800.83 million and approximately $88.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00007639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,798.05 or 1.00036331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,430,958 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,411,881.44928834 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.21011708 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $84,824,075.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.