Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.32 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,366.09 billion and approximately $21.32 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $69,096.55 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.07 or 0.00541370 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00028232 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00074332 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,770,671 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
