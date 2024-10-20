Drift One Day Volume Reaches $10.23 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Drift has a total market capitalization of $112.48 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Drift has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Drift token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00257289 BTC.

About Drift

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,396,748 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,396,748.386587 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.45783009 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $8,547,697.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

