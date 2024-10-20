E&G Advisors LP Acquires 803 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 227.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

