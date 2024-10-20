holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,931.41

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $15,931.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.84 or 0.03969571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00041910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002110 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00332179 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,536.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.