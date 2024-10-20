ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $150.37 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $150.37 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,039,504,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,522,400 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,039,323,507.9216741 with 1,027,377,111.3373505 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14399273 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,946,100.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

