Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0021

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and $729,701.40 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

