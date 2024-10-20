Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $57,606.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00068218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006514 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,249.38 or 0.38041913 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

