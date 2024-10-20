Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 9,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,087. The stock has a market cap of $254.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

In related news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth $186,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

