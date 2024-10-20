pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $54.86 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, pzETH has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One pzETH token can now be bought for $3,252.59 or 0.04697062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a market cap of $54.86 million and $330,400.16 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.72 or 0.00256649 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 46,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,772.93340096. The last known price of pzETH is 3,121.64685228 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,263.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

