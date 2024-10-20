Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,824. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

