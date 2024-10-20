Stephens Consulting LLC Has $101,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.