WAXE Price Reaches $35.42 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $5,277.73 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $35.42 or 0.00051621 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

