Wormhole Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $776.03 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $776.03 million and $85.30 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,691,624,827 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.28836482 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $57,434,644.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

