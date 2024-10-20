Wrapped HBAR 1-Day Volume Reaches $944,719.74 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $944,719.74 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,155,004 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 269,155,003.75299335 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05277309 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $917,841.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

