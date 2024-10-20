Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $36.29 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.29 or 0.00052690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $592.49 million and $48.28 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

