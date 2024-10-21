103,797 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 269,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

