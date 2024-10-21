Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,028,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

