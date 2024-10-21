ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE ABM traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,516. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

