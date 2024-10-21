aelf Price Reaches $0.38 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $278.12 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,687,356 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

