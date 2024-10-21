ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.93 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $80.93 million and approximately $621,858.46 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANyONe Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00253617 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Token Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,846,735 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,243,174.98831649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.95797197 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $413,056.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANyONe Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANyONe Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.