Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25. 209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

