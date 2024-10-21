Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Peter M. Levine Sells 900,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Levine sold 900,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($881,431.18).

Atome Price Performance

Atome stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.54.

Atome Company Profile

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

