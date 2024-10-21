Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Peter M. Levine Sells 900,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Levine sold 900,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($881,431.18).
Atome Price Performance
Atome stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.54.
Atome Company Profile
