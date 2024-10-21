BABB (BAX) Trading 22.7% Lower This Week

BABB (BAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One BABB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BABB has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $47,296.37 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BABB has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BABB

BABB’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,999,985,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

