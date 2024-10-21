Bittensor (TAO) Price Tops $556.30

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $556.30 or 0.00824775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $157.84 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 587.79436787 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $156,271,159.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

