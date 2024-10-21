Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,565. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

