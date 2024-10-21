Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.91. The company had a trading volume of 240,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.