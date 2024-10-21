Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,720. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

