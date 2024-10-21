Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Target Price at C$0.82

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.82.
LEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.15 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
