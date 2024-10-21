Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$17.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a C$21.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$13.56 and a 12-month high of C$20.09.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

