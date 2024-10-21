Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,816 Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE HLF traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.81. 448,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,565. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $680.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

