Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Nucor Trading Down 1.6 %

NUE stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.74. 834,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

