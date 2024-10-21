Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39,444 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,444 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.88. 256,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

