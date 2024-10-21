Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for about 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after buying an additional 78,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,878. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

