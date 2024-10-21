Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,627,000 after buying an additional 69,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Loews by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. 113,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,276. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

