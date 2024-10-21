Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

MANH traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.61. 300,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,573. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $307.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

